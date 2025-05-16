Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Gates Industrial worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

