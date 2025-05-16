Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $252.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

