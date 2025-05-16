Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:LMT opened at $464.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

