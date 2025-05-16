Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.51% of EVERTEC worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $664,250.05. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,936. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.27 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

