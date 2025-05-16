Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 201,347 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

