Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

