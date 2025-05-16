Piper Sandler Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $162.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $248.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.