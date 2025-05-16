Pathstone Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,754 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,501,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 943,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 98,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCAT opened at $14.91 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

