Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 456 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $988,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $488.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,111 shares of company stock valued at $520,603. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.87.

Get Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.