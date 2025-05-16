Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 456 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $988,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moody’s Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $488.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40.
Moody’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,111 shares of company stock valued at $520,603. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.87.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
