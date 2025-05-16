Sphera Funds Management LTD. Lowers Stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,695 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.61. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

