Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 37,423,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 66,975,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £652,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

