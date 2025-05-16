Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) CFO Purchases $179,100.00 in Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 454,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

