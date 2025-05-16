Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,456,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,264,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOT shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Trading Down 5.6%

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.