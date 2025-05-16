Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 3,456,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 1,264,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOT. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday, April 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

