Insider Buying: InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) COO Acquires $35,500.00 in Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) COO Michael Anthony Scarbrough acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Scarbrough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Michael Anthony Scarbrough bought 13,000 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00.

InnovAge Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of INNV opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.40. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $218.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 281,551 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

