Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading 26.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.48 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.05). Approximately 778,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 670,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.92.
Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 earnings per share for the current year.
Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
