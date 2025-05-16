Devve (DEVVE) Price Reaches $0.59

Devve (DEVVE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Devve has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $670,672.90 worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Devve has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Devve token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devve alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103,532.80 or 0.99681457 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,093.58 or 0.99392112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Token Profile

Devve’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. Devve’s official website is www.devve.io.

Devve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 90,034,759.4095801 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.5932425 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $689,895.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.