MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 28021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

