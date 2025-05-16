B3 (Base) (B3) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

B3 (Base) (B3) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One B3 (Base) token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, B3 (Base) has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. B3 (Base) has a total market cap of $111.28 million and $19.34 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get B3 (Base) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,532.80 or 0.99681457 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,093.58 or 0.99392112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About B3 (Base)

B3 (Base)’s launch date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. The official website for B3 (Base) is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

Buying and Selling B3 (Base)

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,292,670,212 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00514988 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $17,042,430.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3 (Base) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B3 (Base) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for B3 (Base) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B3 (Base) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.