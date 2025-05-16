Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $11.98 Million Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.71% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1%

CLDX stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

