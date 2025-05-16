Sphera Funds Management LTD. Cuts Holdings in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,129 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.48% of LAVA Therapeutics worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. On average, analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LVTX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

