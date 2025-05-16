Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 3.7% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $33,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,191,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,263,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,807,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $867.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $824.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $893.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. New Street Research upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,658,536 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

