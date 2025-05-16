Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Southport Management L.L.C.

Southport Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.9% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 32,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. R.H. Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

