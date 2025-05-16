Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Sells 1,494 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up about 1.8% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $37,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,160,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,661,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,407,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,477,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WTM stock opened at $1,796.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,803.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,868.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,666.22 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

