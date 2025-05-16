Southport Management L.L.C. Invests $225,000 in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TTEC by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $250.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $567.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.73 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

