MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of PROS worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PROS by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PROS by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

NYSE:PRO opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $891.96 million, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.06. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

