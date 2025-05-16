Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target at $13.99

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $149,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,774,555. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,960 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,122 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

