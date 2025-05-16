Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 41,231 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 170.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Alarm.com worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,841,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,506,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,260.64. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,921 shares of company stock valued at $338,727. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

