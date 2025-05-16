Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Hasbro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

