Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,875 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NMI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in NMI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NMI by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $71,343.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,887.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,585.76. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,998. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

