Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,501 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 24,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

