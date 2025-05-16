Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 4,478 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $295.79 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $495.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.60 and its 200 day moving average is $324.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

