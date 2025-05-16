Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,361,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,244 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $33,486,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,594.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,849 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 815,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 401,567 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $4,979,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $4,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $20.75 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFI

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.