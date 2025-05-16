Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 243,359 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 243,359 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kosmos Energy worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,438 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,723,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

