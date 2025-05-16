Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 879,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,742 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 52,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 700,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,831.40. This represents a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 94,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,047.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.8%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

