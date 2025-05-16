2,057,864 Shares in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,057,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 1.61% of Yext at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YEXT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Yext by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,758,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Yext by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 356,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yext by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $857.19 million, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

