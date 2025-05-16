Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Issues Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Tapinator Trading Down 15.1%

OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921,322.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Tapinator has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.