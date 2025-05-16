Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Issues Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.
Tapinator Trading Down 15.1%
OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921,322.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Tapinator has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.59.
Tapinator Company Profile
