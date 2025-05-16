Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 42,939 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after acquiring an additional 428,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after acquiring an additional 665,214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

