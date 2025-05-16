Pathstone Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,754 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,038.78. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,412 shares of company stock worth $3,014,797 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

