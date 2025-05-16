Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam grew its position in Elevance Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $389.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.76. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

