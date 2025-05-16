Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Posts Earnings Results

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of VIAAY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of -0.55. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

