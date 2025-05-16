Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Posts Earnings Results

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of VIAAY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of -0.55. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
