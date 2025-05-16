Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5 billion-$17.5 billion.

Toray Industries Trading Up 4.3%

TRYIY stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toray Industries will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

