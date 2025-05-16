Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Posts Earnings Results

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 15.79%.
Saker Aviation Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS SKAS opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Saker Aviation Services has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.29.
Saker Aviation Services Company Profile
