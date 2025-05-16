Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 million-$9.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 million.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $0.59 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 111.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXLW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Pixelworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Pixelworks news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 48,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $41,525.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,715.95. This represents a 12.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

