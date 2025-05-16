Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (PPBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 6th

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a 4.0% increase from Pinnacle Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance
PPBN opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $33.75.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.
Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
