Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (PPBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 6th

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a 4.0% increase from Pinnacle Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance

PPBN opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.