Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes $439,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 179,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $104.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

