Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $151.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $154.07.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

