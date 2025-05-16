Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $14.01 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.45% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $31,677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 245,427 shares during the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $21,987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 148,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

