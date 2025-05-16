2,562 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,112,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average of $159.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

