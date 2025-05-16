Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 254.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

